THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Analysts Don't Know What To Make Of Google

GOOG Up Strong

GOOG is up strong with the market as European debt fears wane. The stock is up nearly $10 to $493. Google stock has taken a beating this year as investors continue to have concerns with increasing costs, lack of focus as well as lack of a secondary growth engine. Potential catalysts include Android and mobile adoption; the release of Chrome operating system this fall; as well as traction in other newer initiatives. The stock trades at approximately 17x 2010 EPS and 14x Enterprise Value / EBIT.

Wall Street All Over The Map When It Comes To Google (Various)

Estimates, ad pricing and China. Oh my.

Mark Mahaney is yet another analyst to cut his Google estimates. Henry Blodget at Business Insider reports that it wasn’t long ago that analysts were murmuring that Google was about to be a big winner again. Not anymore. Mark has lowered his 2010 net revenue estimates by 2% and non-GAAP EPS by 3% due to a material change in our FX assumptions and, to a lesser extent, reduced Nexus One unit sales. He reiterates that GOOG is his top pick and Buy rated stock with a price target of $630.

Marianne Wolk at Susquehanna Financial confirms that Google is beta testing cost per action (CPA) pricing with shopping results which could become a significant emerging growth vehicle for the company. CPA ads could lead to much higher revenue per query (RPQ) in the holiday quarter. Google is also investigating a new payment strategy (away from Google Checkout) and she wonders if a Google partnership with eBay’s PayPal is in the works. These endeavours appear relatively unknown or overlooked by the investor community.

Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster believes that Google’s relationship with China is improving based on searches conducted. The bottom line, the government filter on Google.cn / Google.com.hk results is more strict compared to his survey in March. Gene believes this stricter filter is a sign that the Chinese government is finding a working balance to allow the Google.cn redirect to remain in place. Also, in speaking last week with advertisers in China, he found a willingness to buy clicks on Google. He maintains his Overweight rating and $700 price-target.

Google Continues To Piss Off Developers (AndroidGuys)

The lack of support for the Android Market is taking its toll on developers. The Market is not open source so developers have to rely on Google to fix any issues. However there is no bug tracking, no phone support nor any email of any kind to file a problem ticket. There seems to be no obligation on Google’s behalf to follow up and, heaven forbid, fix the problem which ultimately impedes sales and the vibrancy of the community. Given that mobile is one of the company’s new growth strategies, it might behoove them to address these issues. Call me crazy.

Google TV Is A Huge Deal (paidContent)

No one is recognising the full significance of Google TV. Each year, TV drives roughly $70 billion in advertising and an equal amount in cable and satellite fees, and another $25 billion in consumer electronics. Viewers also spend an average of 4.5 hours a day consuming it. Market statistics aside, Google has timing (broadband penetration) and a path to market (Sony) on its side. Google could win in this space where Steve Jobs failed.

Bartiromo Talks Hot Topics With Google Head Of Global Sales (CNBC)

Nikesh Arora, President of Global Sales Operations and Business Development at Google, sat down with Maria Bartiromo at CNBC to talk a plethora of topics (8 minute segment). Some highlights: 1) he believes that 50% of the global ad consumption will be digital in the next 5-8 years; 2) he hasn’t seen too big of a swing in Europe business given the crisis; and 3) linear TV programing doesn’t work today, Google TV and YouTube will try and change that.

