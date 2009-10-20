The Google Brain Drain Goes To Europe

Ben Legg, COO of Google Europe, has quit the company to join a rival, European Directories.



TechCrunch Europe, which broke the story, provides some context:

Legg served as COO Europe since January this year and as Director of Operations in the two years before that.

European Directories, which provides local search and lead-generation products in eight European markets including The Netherlands, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland says Legg will assume direct responsibility for three of the company’s country operations.

He will also head unnamed ‘group-wide initiatives’ that will be launched to transform the traditionally print-based directory business to a multi-media lead generation venture.

Maybe you’ve noticed lots of top execs are quitting Google (GOOG) these days. Partly, that’s because Google now employs so many people, if even a small percentage of people leave the company, it’s still several dozen departures. But talking to some of these people who have quit, it’s clear to us that Google does face an issue retaining top talent. They pinned it on three factors:

Google doesn’t feel as entrepreneurial as it used to.

There are only so many top spots at Google.

Other companies try really hard to hire Googlers.

