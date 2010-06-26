Germans Are Not Happy That Deutsche Bank's New Head Banker Anshu "The Rainmaker" Jain Can't Speak German

Photo: Bloomberg

The good news about Anshu Jain for Deutsche Bank’s i-bank employees is that he’s probably going to increase their bonuses this year.There’s also some bad news, but first the good.



Jain (allegedly) told everyone on his team that he’s going to “get compensation straightened out in the investment-banking sector.”

(At least that’s what the NYPost says.)

Apparently Jain, who recently became sole head of Deutsche Bank’s investment bank, made the “straightened out” comment (during Michael Cohrs’ farewell conference call) in reference to the lack-luster bonuses that Michael Cohrs gave to his half of the team this year.

(Before last week, Cohrs and Jain ran the unit together. Now Jain is the sole head.)

Jain’s division made $10.3 million in bonuses; Cohrs’, just $4.2 million in bonuses this year.

Now the bad news. He’s considered a front-runner to succeed Josef Ackermann’s, the banks current CEO, but his German might not be good enough for the job.

There are reports that Jain’s knowledge of German, the Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank’s native language, is crucial to running the company well.

“I don’t think the Germans would see it as in their interest to have an English-speaking investment banker from London running Deutsche Bank,” Dieter Hein of Fairesearch, an analysis firm, told the India Vision.

And we know a German newspaper, The Frankfurter, considers it a strike against him because reporters went so far as to “analyse” whether or not Jain speaks their language fluently.

From The India Vision:

German reporters in Frankfurt this week could not recall hearing Jain speak German. Some accounts say he speaks it fluently, but the newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau concluded Wednesday that the various assessments of his German doing the rounds were contradictory.

We couldn’t find the conclusive article, but we did find another one written about Anshu in the Frankfurter called, “The Rainmaker” (roughly translated by Google Translator), after his nickname, which leads us to suspect that no one’s heard him speak German because he’s not a talker.

The Frankfurter says that it’s well known that “The Rainmaker” is quiet and introverted.

But just in case he can’t actually speak German, somebody get the guy a tutor now!

A German newspaper, the Frankhurter Rundschau, reports that employees at the bank speculate that Ackermann will step down soon, but a DB spokesperson says the rumours are unfounded. Ackermann’s contract lasts until 2013.

