The Good Food Guide is going national

Fairfax Media is putting an end to its state-based restaurant guides after nearly 40 years and going national this year.

In a move that will seek to challenge the free annual Australian Gourmet Traveller restaurant guide, Fairfax will replace its state-based Good Food Guides with a single national edition as the company continues to cut costs in a bid to save $30 million.

The state-based guides, centred around The Age in Melbourne in 1979, then launching with The Sydney Morning Herald five years later, and a decade ago, digitally with the Brisbane Times, will be merged into a single edition for 2018, to be released in September this year and costing $29.95.

It will contain around 500 listings, meaning dozens of restaurants that previously featured in the NSW and Victoria versions will be dropped. Previous state-based editions contained around 300 restaurants each, along with a roundup of around a dozen of the best restaurants in the other states.

There will now only be one restaurant of the year, rather than one in each state. The previously Sydney-based Josephine Pignolet young chef of the year award will also go national.

The company did not announce plans for the annual guide launches, normally held a week apart, first in Melbourne and then in Sydney, and considered a highlight on the restaurant industry’s social calendar.

Melbourne-based co-editor Roslyn Grundy said the new edition will contain the best restaurants, cafes and bars in every state and territory.

“It will be really exciting to see new names and restaurants from all around Australia become hatted when the Guide is published later this year,” she said.

* Disclosure: Business Insider is published by Allure Media, which is 100% owned by Fairfax Media, publisher of the Good Food Guide.

