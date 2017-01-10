CBS just released the first full trailer for its online-only 'The Good Wife' spin-off

CBS just revealed the trailer for its spin-off of “The Good Wife” and fans should be thrilled.

Here’s the official synopsis for the spin-off:

“The Good Fight picks up one year after the events of the final broadcast episode of The Good Wife. In the new series, an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell, while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart’s savings. Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago’s preeminent law firms.”

“The Good Fight” will not air on CBS. Instead, the show will be one of the new series to debut on CBS’ online only platform, CBS All Access. The service is available for $5.99/month with commercials and allows viewers to live stream CBS and access previously aired episodes of shows.

“The Good Fight” will star is from “The Good Wife” creators Robert and Michelle King and will star Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, and Bernadette Peters.

