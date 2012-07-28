The Good And The Bad Generic Grocery Brands

Photo: Flickr / *Grant*

Sometimes it just isn’t worth it to buy the name brand grocery product.We asked The Grocery Game’s Teri Gault to weigh in on when to buy generic.



It turns out the choice varies by brand and by product.

For macaroni and cheese, for instance, Kraft really is cheesier than Walmart. When it comes to lettuce, however, Kroger’s is just as good as Dole.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.