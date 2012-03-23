The Japanese Goldman Sachs Workers Union Just Had A Vampire Squid Press Conference

Remember when we wrote about what may be the first-ever Goldman Sachs employees union forming in Japan by some workers who felt they were unfairly laid off in light of Japan’s strict labour law?



Well, they haven’t gone away and are, in fact, flourishing. The group had a press conference in Japan today, where a member of the union, going by the pseudonym Adam Lee and wearing a mask for fear he would not be able to get another job in the financial industry if he revealed his identity, spoke about his employment with Goldman Sachs and how the firm treated him unfairly, according to DealBook.

Reuters has a video of the press conference and an interview with Lee. At the presser, Lee also brought a prop—a big octopus holding money and wearing a top hat—that goes pretty well with the vampire squid character, eh?

The union now has 15 employees (10 who are currently employed at the bank, and 5 who have been laid off, according to Reuters), a Facebook page and a web site.

Here are some photos— (Reuters video below)

Photo: www.reuters.com

Photo: www.reuters.com

The Reuters clip:



