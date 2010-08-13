The Goldman Sachs Gym Has The Funniest Name Ever: The GS Fitness Exchange

When someone broke into the Goldman Sachs gym a few days ago, they found a funny detail.
The gym is called the Goldman Sachs Fitness Exchange.
Also, they found out that the gym fee increases as you move higher within the bank. We assumed everyone paid the $50 rate, but nope! We were wrong:
- Managing Directors: $132
- Vice President: $75
- All other employees: $51
Still less than Equinox. And Goldman’s spin room is bigger (than the one at Equinox Union Square).
Read more on Social Workout.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.