The 'Goldman Sachs Elevator' Is Gossiping About John Paulson, The Market, And The Insider Trader

Alex Howe
Goldman twitter@GSElevator Twitter account

Photo: Twitter

@GSElevator may not be a legitimate account of what’s said inside the elevators at Goldman Sachs, but the entertainment value is real.And who knows? Fake or not, it bothers Goldman enough that they reportedly tried to get Twitter to deactivate it, and launched an internal probe.

A former Goldman trader was recently charged with insider trading.

This is the story they're talking about.

Hedge fund manager John Paulson is not making money for most investors this year.

A Managing Director is a higher-level employee than a Director.

Tons of bankers use online dating websites.

Goldman actively recruits from Ivy Leagues and a few other exclusive schools.

Goldman is not well-liked by the public. (See link.)

Even Greece hates Goldman.

VIX refers to the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Volatility Index. Going long volatility is sometimes referred to ask betting on risk.

