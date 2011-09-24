The 'Goldman Sachs Elevator' Is Gossiping About John Paulson, The Market, And The Insider Trader

Photo: Twitter
@GSElevator may not be a legitimate account of what’s said inside the elevators at Goldman Sachs, but the entertainment value is real.And who knows? Fake or not, it bothers Goldman enough that they reportedly tried to get Twitter to deactivate it, and launched an internal probe.
VIX refers to the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Volatility Index. Going long volatility is sometimes referred to ask betting on risk.
