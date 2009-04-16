The Goldman Sachs Conspiracy Bible

Theories about Goldman Sachs (GS) running a shadow government, or something nearly as dramatic, are all the rage these days.
The smoking gun, holy grail document that everyone’s passing around is a 19-page treatise called “Behind the Curtain”. It’s written by Martin A. Armstrong, a former commodities investor who’s now serving time in prison for scamming Japanese investors.
Honestly, we haven’t read the whole thing, as we kind of stopped at the part where he talks about the assassination plot against him in prison, but we’d love to hear your take.
