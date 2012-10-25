There's Something Wrong With The Goldman Sachs Cafeteria

Photo: Maria S.

If the media is disappointed by the lack of scandal in Greg Smith’s, ‘Why I Left Goldman Sachs’ tell-all, they should, instead, turn their attention to some of the quirkier anecdotes in the book— those are pretty satisfying.Take this one about the Goldman Sachs cafeteria, for example.



As you probably know, Goldman moved to its location on 200 West Street not too long ago. When they did, says Smith, everyone noticed something terrible about the new cafeteria.

It was chaos.

From the book:

There was some flaw in the design or layout that no one could ever quite figure out. People were constant running into each other, literally knocking each other over. There were frequently multiple lines at the grill, salad, sandwich, and omelet stations. There were always long lines to check out. It was all very strange. Clearly, no expense had been spared on the facility; the space was tremendous. Crowds formed anyway. Things got so bad that, at one point, Human Resources sent an e-mail saying that anyone who came from lunch between 11:00 and 11:30 A.M. or between 2:00 and 2:30 P.M. would receive a 25% discount. (Believe it or not, there were a couple of managing directors, earning $1 million-plus a year, who were always very eager to take advantage of these savings.) This same e-mail also encouraged people to use the “external” options (aka takeout) in the World Financial centre, so as to reduce crowding and chaos in the Goldman cafeteria. The firm never seemed able to fix this problem.

See? You can’t tell us that wasn’t a fun read.

