Goldman first-years, you may want to put the “Goldman 15” on your radar because the Goldman Sachs cafeteria just got an upgrade — now it’s fully loaded with tempting treats.



The coffee shop on the 11th floor of Goldman’s 200 West headquarters in Manhattan now sells the Taiwanese hit “Bubble Tea” and desserts from Momofuku’s infamous Milk Bar.

It’s a delicious addition to the food available at Goldman, and also an interesting statement about the rise of Eastern influence in the United States. Both Bubble tea and the Milk Bar desserts, the two additions to the cafeteria that Goldman employees are raving about, come from the East.

Bubble tea was a hit in Taiwain in the 1980s. Shops in the Chinatowns of U.S. cities began selling Bubble Tea, one of the Eastern world’s favourite treats years later and soon, it spread to more mainstream locations like college towns (in Philadelphia near the University of Pennsylvania for example) and the lower east side in Manhattan.

(Goldman’s version of the Bubble

tea is a “healthier” version because the Tapioca “bubbles” that sink to the bottom of the tea (a tea base mixed with fruit flavour and/or milk) are soaked in honey instead of corn syrup.)

David Chang, the founder of Momofuko, specialises in Asian cuisine. He’s one of the world’s best-ranked Asian chefs and has received two Michelin stars for his restaurant, Momofuku Ko.

But of course Goldman employees don’t care where the treats come from as long as they taste good. And that is why the “Goldman 15”

might be a concern. Like the “Freshman 15” in college, when first-years first get to Goldman, they might be overwhelmed by the deliciousness.

“It’s almost too good!” Says one. The bubble tea is the “healthier” version, but the Milk Bar treats are loaded with calories.

Luckily, Goldman seems to have built in a detterrent. One complaint about the coffee shop on the 11th floor: it’s more expensive than Starbucks!

