Here's Why We're Not Surprised By The 'Blankfein Might Resign' Story

Katya Wachtel
Here’s why we’re not surprised to hear that Lloyd Blankfein’s friends say this is his last year at Goldman.

We did a quick search of the Goldman leadership in its modern history.

Lloyd Blankfein was elevated to CEO in May, 2006. So he’s coming up to 5 years.

Before him, Hank Paulson was at the helm from 1999 (the year the bank IPO’d) to early 2006: about 6 years.

Before that, Jon Corzine was in charge between 1994 and 1999: about 5 years.

Before him, Robert Rubin and Stephen Friedman were Co-Senior Partners from 1990  to 1994: about 4 years.

Before that crew, the firm (not yet public) was overseen by John Weinberg and John Whitehead for a lot longer than five or six years! (14 years to be exact…)

But in the firm’s modern history — about 5 years is the average. And Lloyd’s 5-year anniversary happens this May.

