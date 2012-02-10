The Golden State Warriors Owner Wants To Create The Ultimate Fan Experience

Photo: AP Images

Vivek Ranadivé, owner of the Golden State Warriors, wants to make every fan’s experience personal.For Ranadivé, who is also the CEO and founder of TIBCO Software, just going to a game is not enough, he’s always innovating.



And in an interview with Esquire, Ranadivé revealed his next big idea that will take fan experience to the next level.

Here’s his vision (from Esquire):

When a ticket holder arrives at Oracle Arena for a game, he could flash a bar-coded pass to enter the parking garage, sending a signal that he has arrived and allowing him quick and easy entry to the game. The computer system would know that at last week’s game, he bought two youth jerseys. It would also know that there’s a surplus of youth hats at the team store at the moment, so it could send him a text message offering a 20 per cent discount on hats. When he’s in his seat, he’d be able to watch instant replays and other exclusive content on his phone. At the end of the third quarter, when the computer system showed that the concession stand near his seats had too many hot dogs, it could send him a buy-one-get-one-free offer — because it also knows that he sometimes buys hot dogs at games.

Down to the very last detail, this technology would not only personalise a fan’s experience, but it would make it easier, and more convenient.

Not only would it benefit the fan, it would benefit the stadium as well. The fan gets what he needs (i.e. a 20% off coupon for a hat for his son) and the stadium and team benefits from the fan’s purchase.

Fans who think this service is intrusive, can opt out. This option ensures every fan gets what they want.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.