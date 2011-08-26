The Golden Era of Cancer Research: Top 6 Hedge Fund Picks

(Written by Alexander Crawford. Institutional data sourced from Fidelity, all other data sourced from Finviz.)



Next month the Department of Health and Cancer Research UK is launching a two-year trial to genetically test the tumors of 9,000 newly diagnosed cancer patients. CEO of Cancer Research UK Harpal Kumar calls today the “golden era” of cancer research.

The study aims to test which existing drugs certain cancers are susceptible to, and it may allow for discovery of new drugs that target the genetic makeup of these cancers.

Kumar told the Guardian: “I’m not trying to present a utopian view that we know everything, because we don’t. But our knowledge is growing exponentially. We are learning vast amounts more as months go by.”

“It is not hyperbolic to say that this is the future of treatment. This is the future of medicine. This will not just be true in cancer but across medicine more generally.”

Every cancer tumour has a different DNA makeup, which determines how effective certain drugs, surgery, and radiotherapy will be. “People have known for years that we give treatment and it is only going to work for 20% of people and we are now on the cusp of finding out what is going on,” said Kumar.

This study may also benefit the entire business model of the pharmaceutical industry, which currently requires hundreds of millions of dollars and 10 years or more to bring a new drug to market.

By targeting specific sub-groups of patients in the trial process, based on prior genetic knowledge of efficacy, the response rates in Phase II studies may be much higher, which can base a licence and side-step a costly Phase III study involving thousands of people, according to Kumar.

Do you think this genetic approach will be a watershed for cancer research and maybe even the pharmaceutical business model?

For those that are interested in investing in this idea, we ran a stock screen on companies involved in cancer research and treatment for those seeing significant net buying from institutional investors over the current quarter.

1. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO): Biotechnology Industry. Market cap of $729.68M. Net institutional shares purchased over the current quarter at 10.8M, which is 33.34% of the company’s 32.39M share float. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 12.73%.

2. Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OPTR): Biotechnology Industry. Market cap of $397.03M. Net institutional shares purchased over the current quarter at 7.0M, which is 16.56% of the company’s 42.26M share float. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 14.55% (equivalent to 7.16 days of average volume). The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 22.76%.

3. Immunogen Inc. (IMGN): Biotechnology Industry. Market cap of $785.76M. Net institutional shares purchased over the current quarter at 9.0M, which is 12.74% of the company’s 70.63M share float. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 8.41% (equivalent to 7.96 days of average volume). The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 25.18%.

4. Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENZN): Biotechnology Industry. Market cap of $394.39M. Net institutional shares purchased over the current quarter at 3.5M, which is 11.74% of the company’s 29.81M share float. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 13.05% (equivalent to 15 days of average volume). The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading 5.06% below its SMA20, 14.92% below its SMA50, and 24.55% below its SMA200. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 18.84%.

5. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI): Biotechnology Industry. Market cap of $438.90M. Net institutional shares purchased over the current quarter at 5.0M, which is 10.70% of the company’s 46.74M share float. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 16.83% (equivalent to 5.36 days of average volume). It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 7.61% over the last week.

6. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS): Biotechnology Industry. Market cap of $396.38M. Net institutional shares purchased over the current quarter at 4.3M, which is 8.82% of the company’s 48.77M share float. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 11.18% (equivalent to 8.43 days of average volume). The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 13.15%.

