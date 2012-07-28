What It's Like To Ride The 6,850-Mile Trans-Siberian Railway

Callie Bost
Golden Eagle express

Photo: Screenshot via Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

The Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express is one of the world’s longest train rides at 6,850 miles. Its route extends from Moscow to Vladivostok, a Russian city that borders China and North Korea.Passengers can choose from 16 eastbound or westbound journey dates from May to September. If you’re willing to share a suite with someone on the 15-day voyage, you can buy an all-inclusive boarding pass for only $14,395. It’s a steal, since you’re embarking on the journey of a lifetime.

Don’t fret if that price isn’t within your budget. We’ve created a virtual train ride for you along the Trans-Siberian Express’ eastbound route, so you don’t have to skimp on rent to save for a ticket.

All you’re missing out on is the train’s whistle.

Technically, the Trans-Siberian Express follows a 5,771-mile route from Moscow to Vladivostok.

But the train occasionally travels off that route during the journey. In total, the 15-day journey is almost 6,850 miles. That's one-third of the world's circumference.

While on board (and not looking out the window), passengers sleep in luxurious suites.

Here's the dining room car.

The train even has a lounge/bar car.

The passengers depart from the Moscow station after a champagne toast and a performance by a military brass band.

Before the train leaves the city, passengers explore landmarks like Red Square.

They also see St. Basil's Cathedral.

The next stop is 590 miles in at Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan. Here, passengers can explore the Kremlin Fortress.

Within the Kremlin walls are more landmarks, like the Annunciation Cathedral.

The next stop on the journey is at 1,128 miles: the city of Yekaterinburg.

Here, passengers tour the Ipatiev House, where Nicholas II was executed by the Bolsheviks in 1918.

The train's next stop is Novosibirsk, 2,072 miles from departure.

The main attraction in Novosibirsk is Lenin Square, where passengers can get a picture with a statue of the deceased political leader, Vladimir Lenin.

The next stop is 3,222 miles in at Irkutsk, a city hailed as the 'Paris of Siberia.'

Source: Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express' online brochure

The train stops intermittently to let passengers take photos. Brave passengers can even take a dip in the water.

Next, the train stops in Ulan Ude, 3,506 miles into the trip.

The train then stops in Ulaan Baatar, Mongolia, where passengers can explore the city and tour Gorkhi-Terelj National Park.

The journey is almost over. Khabarovsk is the train's second-to-last stop at 5,296 miles.

Finally, the train arrives in Vladivostok, a military port near the Sea of Japan.

The passengers explore Vladivostok's military attractions, then fly back home.

If you're more intrigued by snow-capped mountains than sun-kissed lakes, the train makes four winter journeys in February and March.

In July, the train makes a journey specifically to Ulan Baatar for the Naadam Festival, a major local sporting event.

Sure, sightseeing is cool, but getting there is half the fun.

