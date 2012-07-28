What It's Like To Ride The 6,850-Mile Trans-Siberian Railway

Photo: Screenshot via Golden Eagle Luxury Trains
The Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express is one of the world’s longest train rides at 6,850 miles. Its route extends from Moscow to Vladivostok, a Russian city that borders China and North Korea.Passengers can choose from 16 eastbound or westbound journey dates from May to September. If you’re willing to share a suite with someone on the 15-day voyage, you can buy an all-inclusive boarding pass for only $14,395. It’s a steal, since you’re embarking on the journey of a lifetime.
Don’t fret if that price isn’t within your budget. We’ve created a virtual train ride for you along the Trans-Siberian Express’ eastbound route, so you don’t have to skimp on rent to save for a ticket.
All you’re missing out on is the train’s whistle.
But the train occasionally travels off that route during the journey. In total, the 15-day journey is almost 6,850 miles. That's one-third of the world's circumference.
The passengers depart from the Moscow station after a champagne toast and a performance by a military brass band.
The next stop is 590 miles in at Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan. Here, passengers can explore the Kremlin Fortress.
The main attraction in Novosibirsk is Lenin Square, where passengers can get a picture with a statue of the deceased political leader, Vladimir Lenin.
The train stops intermittently to let passengers take photos. Brave passengers can even take a dip in the water.
The train then stops in Ulaan Baatar, Mongolia, where passengers can explore the city and tour Gorkhi-Terelj National Park.
If you're more intrigued by snow-capped mountains than sun-kissed lakes, the train makes four winter journeys in February and March.
In July, the train makes a journey specifically to Ulan Baatar for the Naadam Festival, a major local sporting event.
