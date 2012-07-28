What It's Like To Ride The 6,850-Mile Trans-Siberian Railway

Photo: Screenshot via Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

The Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express is one of the world’s longest train rides at 6,850 miles. Its route extends from Moscow to Vladivostok, a Russian city that borders China and North Korea.Passengers can choose from 16 eastbound or westbound journey dates from May to September. If you’re willing to share a suite with someone on the 15-day voyage, you can buy an all-inclusive boarding pass for only $14,395. It’s a steal, since you’re embarking on the journey of a lifetime.



Don’t fret if that price isn’t within your budget. We’ve created a virtual train ride for you along the Trans-Siberian Express’ eastbound route, so you don’t have to skimp on rent to save for a ticket.

All you’re missing out on is the train’s whistle.

