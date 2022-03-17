Wendi McLendon-Covey says ‘The Goldbergs’ costar Jeff Garlin ‘didn’t want to be there’

Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jeff Garlin in ‘The Goldbergs.’ Ron Tom/ABC

Wendi McLendon-Covey has said her “The Goldbergs” costar Jeff Garlin “didn’t want to be there.”

Garlin left the sitcom in December after allegations of on-set misconduct.

McLendon-Covey responded to a journalist criticizing the series for how it handled Garlin’s absence.

Wendi McLendon-Covey has spoken out about her former costar Jeff Garlin, who departed “The Goldbergs” in December.

Garlin, who played family patriarch Murray Goldberg, left the ABC sitcom midway through the filming of season nine after allegations of misconduct on set.

“The Goldbergs” has compensated for Garlin’s absence with the use of stand-ins, outtakes, and CGI.

Freelance journalist Noel Murray tweeted a video example of this, which showed an outtake of Garlin awkwardly inserted into a new scene.

“They should either cancel The Goldbergs or kill off Jeff Garlin’s character because the workarounds they’ve been using this season ain’t working,” he tweeted.

Jeff Garlin on ‘The Goldbergs.’ ABC

Star Wendi McLendon-Covey, who played Garlin’s on-screen wife Beverly, responded to Murray’s criticism.

“Thanks for the great suggestion Noel!” she wrote.

“This season threw us for a loop because a.) it’s hard to incorporate someone who doesn’t want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene, and b.) we werent about to re-write the 2nd half of the season.”

“We’re doing our best,” McLendon-Covey added.

Garlin has previously spoken about the allegations regarding his on-set behavior.

In December, prior to Garlin coming to a mutual agreement with Sony Pictures Television to leave the series, the actor told Vanity Fair, “It’s always the same thing. It’s about me and my silliness on set.”

“They don’t think it’s appropriate. I do. That’s where we’re at. I’ve not been fired because of it. We just think differently.”