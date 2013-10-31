Shocking Report: The Gold IPhone Is The LEAST Popular Model In The U.S.

Everything you thought you knew about the state of the iPhone 5S is being turned upside down in a new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

OK, maybe not everything but, maybe one thing? It turns out the gold iPhone is nowhere near as popular as you may have thought.

According to CIRP’s survey of iPhone buyers, the gold iPhone is the third most popular version of the iPhone. There are only three options. So, yeah, that means it’s the least popular choice.

The space grey model is the most popular with 43% of buyers going for that colour, then white/Silver at 30%, and finally, white/gold with 27%.

CIRP’s data comes from a survey of 400 iPhone buyers in the month following the launch of the new iPhones.

Another fun bit of data from CIRP: Which colours are most popular for the 5C. It’s pretty even, with Yellow being the one colour people don’t care much for. Poor yellow phone.

