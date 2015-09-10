If you want a gold iPhone, you'll have to buy the new one

Apple The colour options for the new iPhone 6s, including a pinkish rose gold.

If you want a gold iPhone, you’re going to have to spring for the latest version of Apple’s smartphone.

The most valuable company in the world quietly discontinued the gold version of last year’s iPhone 6 and 6 Plus on Wednesday, the same day it announced a new lineup of phones.

The new iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, however, both come in gold, as well as in a new rose gold finish.

Now that the iPhone 6S has taken the spot as Apple’s flagship smartphone, the iPhone 6’s price is getting reduced by $US100 if you purchase it as part of a contract. As of Wednesday, it also only comes in silver and space grey.

It’s an interesting decision on Apple’s part to restrict gold options to the premium 6S models. The move is a clear attempt to lure potential iPhone buyers to the latest model as well as an indication that the company believes it has the power to sway purchases with simply a colour.

