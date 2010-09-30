This Machine Can Identify Rich Idiots

So the ATM that spits out actual gold is coming to the US, and some will say that it’s a sign of a gold top.



We have no idea what’s a sign of a gold top — you could have said that about endless ads on TV for overpriced gold coins, but we’ve seen those for a long time now.

But we’re pretty sure these devices will be a good way of finding folks who have money, and are also fools.

Via Engadget:

