This Machine Can Identify Rich Idiots

So the ATM that spits out actual gold is coming to the US, and some will say that it’s a sign of a gold top.
We have no idea what’s a sign of a gold top — you could have said that about endless ads on TV for overpriced gold coins, but we’ve seen those for a long time now.
But we’re pretty sure these devices will be a good way of finding folks who have money, and are also fools.
Via Engadget:
