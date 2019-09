As we noted before, this isn’t a QE day. This is a “risk on” day, most notably evidenced by selling in the precious metals and Treasuries.



Gold is hitting it’s Tuesday lows. Silver futures are tanking, too, which is what’s shown here:

And here’s the longer-look at gold futures showing the Tuesday lows in jeopardy:

