The Iconic Mansion From 'The Godfather' Is On Sale For $2.9 Million

The Staten Island mansion made famous by the Corleone family in “The Godfather” is on sale for $US2.9 million.

The mansion was the location for several famous scenes in the 1970 film, like Connie Corleone’s wedding and Don Corleone’s famous “You ask me to do murder” scene.

The house was originally built in 1930 for former Staten Island borough president Joseph Palma.

“Godfather” actor Gianni Russo from the film showed the house to producers because he grew up down the street.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house has been renovated with more modern furniture and brighter colours, and the backyard now sports a pool. There are custom moldings throughout the house, and the basement now boasts an English pub.

