The Iconic Mansion From 'The Godfather' Is On Sale For $2.9 Million

William Scott Davis

The Staten Island mansion made famous by the Corleone family in “The Godfather” is on sale for $US2.9 million.

The mansion was the location for several famous scenes in the 1970 film, like Connie Corleone’s wedding and Don Corleone’s famous “You ask me to do murder” scene.

The house was originally built in 1930 for former Staten Island borough president Joseph Palma.

“Godfather” actor Gianni Russo from the film showed the house to producers because he grew up down the street.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house has been renovated with more modern furniture and brighter colours, and the backyard now sports a pool. There are custom moldings throughout the house, and the basement now boasts an English pub.

Despite being gut renovated in 2012, the outside of the house still has the English Tudor style with a very green yard.

The backyard now has a pool.

The 6,248-square-foot home sits on 24,000-square-foot grounds.

The cozy, yet chic living room. Is that Al Pacino on the TV?

The kitchen has two refrigerators and an island.

A sitting bar between the kitchen and kitchen table.

The dining room.

This old-fashioned door leads to an English-style pub in the basement.

The master bedroom.

The master bathroom boasts his and hers sinks.

And there's a spacious upstairs play room and gym.

