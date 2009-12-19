The GMAT Sentence Correction Challenge

What does mastery of the finer points of English grammar have to do with succeeding in business?



Nothing.

But if you want to get into a top business school, you need to do well on the GMAT. And that means tangling with some very ugly verbal questions.

Specifically, it means psychoanalyzing the folks who put the test together, who sometimes don’t include a correct English answer as one of the options.

When there’s no right answer to a question (which there often isn’t in business), you have to figure out the least-wrong answer–without being driven insane by rage at the stupidity of your questioner. Thus, the GMAT tests your aptitude for all sorts of things you WILL need in business.

We’ve put together 10 of the most infuriating ‘sentence correction’ problems from several GMAT preparation courses. Each sentence has an underlined portion; you have to choose whether to leave the sentence as is, or replace it with one of four alternatives.

Below the questions, we’ve included the “right” answers, along with excerpts from the supposed explanations and commentary from our horrified panel of experts who took the challenge.

Good luck!

#1: Cognitive functions Certain gerontologists have reported that the more older people continue to challenge their brains with reading, writing, and other thought-provoking exercises, their cognitive functions are less likely to diminish.

(A) their cognitive functions are less likely to diminish. (B) the less likely are their cognitive functions to be diminished. (C) the less are they likely to have diminished cognitive function. (D) the less likely their cognitive functions will diminish. (E) they are less likely to have diminished cognitive function. ANSWER BELOW -- DON'T SCROLL DOWN UNTIL YOU HAVE MADE YOUR CHOICE The answer: D Explanation: B is wrong because the GMAT people hate the passive voice. (Remember this, it will come up again.) C is wrong because ''the less are they likely' is not idiomatic.' Our panel: Is there any part of that sentence that is idiomatic? #2: Course Requirements Except for one class in history and one in biology, all the student's graduation requirements have been fulfilled.

(A) Except for one class in history and one in biology, all the student's graduation requirements have been fulfilled. (B) Except for needing to take one class in history and one in biology, the student has fulfilled all of his requirements for graduation. (C) The student has fulfilled all his graduation requirements except for one class in history and one in biology. (D) Except for one history class and one biology class, the student has fulfilled all of his graduation requirements. (E) Aside from the history class and the biology class that he needs to take, the student's graduation requirements have all been fulfilled. ANSWER BELOW -- DON'T SCROLL DOWN UNTIL YOU HAVE MADE YOUR CHOICE The answer: D Explanation: A is wrong because it uses the passive voice. (You were warned.) C is wrong because of 'confusing word order.' Our panel: This explanation for eliminating C left most of our panel too enraged to speak. #3: The Punic Troubles #4: Product Testing The product was so secretly researched and tested in corporate headquarters that consumers were unaware of its existence until it reached the stores and created a flurry of interest.

(A) The product was so secretly researched and tested in corporate headquarters that (B) So secretly was the product researched and tested in corporate headquarters that (C) Researched and tested in corporate headquarters so secretly that (D) The research and testing of the product in corporate headquarters has been so secret that (E) A product was so secretly researched and tested in corporate headquarters as to make ANSWER BELOW -- DON'T SCROLL DOWN UNTIL YOU HAVE MADE YOUR CHOICE Answer: A Explanation: 'B is an awkward variation of A, so eliminate it.' Our panel: Our highest-scoring panelist explained that his strategy was 'not to select, but to eliminate. If I had to chose, I would choose none.' #5: Ad Inventory The network determined that seventeen commercials should be shown during a half-hour sitcom, while a one-hour drama can be expected to contain 20-nine.

(A) seventeen commercials should be shown during a half-hour sitcom (B) in a half-hour sitcom seventeen commercials will be shown (C) in a half-hour sitcom, seventeen commercials should be shown (D) seventeen commercials should be shown in a half-hour sitcom (E) seventeen commercials will be shown by a half-hour sitcom ANSWER BELOW -- DON'T SCROLL DOWN UNTIL YOU HAVE MADE YOUR CHOICE The answer: B Explanation: 'The main grammatical problem in the sentence as it originally stands is 'should be shown'. Looking at the rest of the sentence, you can see that 'should be shown' contrasts with 'can be expected to contain'. 'Should' is wrong because it indicates that the number of commercials per sitcom is hypothetical' Our panel: 'I woke up the house in the middle of the night laughing uncontrollably when I got to the end of this. You read through the first half weighing several escape routes in the back of your mind and then the full force of the second half hits you, the gates clang shut, and you realise that there is no possible way out of this sentence.' #6: Graduated Income The average income for a person with a bachelor of arts degree is several thousand dollars per year higher than somebody with a high school diploma only.

(A) than somebody with a high school diploma only. (B) than that for somebody with only a high school diploma. (C) than for somebody with a high school diploma only. (D) than it is for somebody with a high school diploma only. (E) than that of somebody having only a high school diploma. ANSWER BELOW -- DON'T SCROLL DOWN UNTIL YOU HAVE MADE YOUR CHOICE The answer: B Explanation: The sentence shouldn't end with 'only'. Our panel: 'I had my first meeting of our graduate admissions committee today. One member lobbied for board scores mattering more. I will send him these questions.' #7: Judicial Activism It has become apparent in recent Supreme Court rulings that the rights of an individual to privacy are considerable but not absolute, and that such rights are particularly weakened when exigent circumstances are present.

(A) the rights of an individual to privacy are considerable but not absolute, and that such rights are particularly weakened when exigent circumstances are present. (B) an individual's right to privacy is considerable but not absolute, and that such a right is particularly weakened when exigent circumstances are present. (C) individuals' rights to privacy are considerable but not absolute, and that, when exigent circumstances are present, they make such rights particularly weaken. (D) considerable but not absolute rights to privacy are given to an individual, and that exigent circumstances particularly weaken such rights. (E) the Court considers individual rights as considerable if not absolute, and that such rights are particularly weakened when exigent circumstances are present. ANSWER BELOW -- DON'T SCROLL DOWN UNTIL YOU HAVE MADE YOUR CHOICE The answer: B Explanation: If you don't know why they reject D yet, you haven't been paying attention. Our panel: All options other than E endorse a radical view of jurisprudence as a purely empirical process of discovery. #8: The Life Aquatic Heightened land erosion, caused by human activity, has many negative effects including the following: algae blooms, coral reef destruction, imbalance of the fish population, and the introduction of harmful chemicals to the ocean's environment.

(A) including the following: algae blooms, coral reef destruction, imbalance of the fish population, and the introduction of harmful chemicals to the ocean's environment. (B) including: algae blooms, coral reef destruction, imbalance of the fish population, and harmful chemicals entering the ocean's environment. (C) including: algae blooms, coral reef destruction, imbalance of the fish population, and the introduction of harmful chemicals to the ocean's environment. (D) including the following: algae blooms, coral reef destruction, imbalance of the fish population, and harmful chemicals entering the ocean's environment. (E) including the following: algae blooms, coral reef destruction, certain fish populations rising, certain fish populations falling, and the introduction of harmful chemicals to the ocean's environment. ANSWER BELOW -- DON'T SCROLL DOWN UNTIL YOU HAVE MADE YOUR CHOICE The answer: A Explanation: 'This sentence is correct as is because all of the items in the list are parallel form. Each of the items is a noun that names a harmful effect of land erosion.' Our panel: 'The ocean lives in an environment? I would have thought the ocean was the environment in question.' #9: Multifaceted In geometry, polygons with up to twelve sides have different given names; however, if the number of sides is greater than twelve, name the polygon by placing the suffix 'gon' after the number of sides in the polygons.

(A) if the number of sides is greater than twelve, name the polygon by placing the suffix 'gon' after the number of sides in the polygons. (B) if the number of sides is higher than twelve, the polygon is named by placing the suffix 'gon' after the number of sides in the polygons. (C) if the number of sides is higher than twelve, name the polygon by placing the suffix 'gon' after the number of sides in the polygons. (D) if the number of sides is greater than twelve, the polygon is named by placing the suffix 'gon' after the number of sides in the polygons. (E) if the number of sides is higher than twelve, place the suffix 'gon' after the number of sides in the polygons. ANSWER BELOW -- DON'T SCROLL DOWN UNTIL YOU HAVE MADE YOUR CHOICE The answer: D Explanation: 'The second half of the sentence introduces the implied pronoun you, which is not mentioned anywhere within the first half of the sentence. In order to agree with the first half of the sentence, the second half of the sentence should be in the indicative mood as well. The idiom greater than is correct.' Our panel: 'If the number of sides... name the polygon'. What polygon? And how did I get into this sentence in the first place? When did I get involved in polygon taxonomy? What's going on here? #10: Freedom Fries By the year 2000, A Tale of Two Cities, Charles Dickens' gripping book portraying the suffering of the proletariat under the brutal subjugation of the French aristocracy had around 200 million copies in print, making it more than that of almost any other English book ever written.

(A) book portraying the suffering of the proletariat under the brutal subjugation of the French aristocracy had around 200 million copies in print, making it more than (B) book portraying the suffering of the proletariat under the brutal subjugation of the French aristocracy had around 200 million copies in print, which is more than (C) book portraying the suffering of the proletariat under the brutal subjugation of the French aristocracy, had around 200 million copies in print, more than (D) book portraying the suffering of the proletariat under the brutal subjugation of the French aristocracy, had around 200 million copies in print, making it more than (E) book portraying the suffering of the proletariat under the brutal subjugation of the French aristocracy had around 200 million copies in print and is more than ANSWER BELOW -- DON'T SCROLL DOWN UNTIL YOU HAVE MADE YOUR CHOICE The answer: C Explanation: 'The phrase making it more than illogically compares a book to a number of copies of a book in print. The sentence should compare a number of copies in print to a number of copies in print.' Our panel: It would be charitable to assume that 'that of' is a typo, a holdover from some earlier version of the question, perhaps, but after reading nine of these, we aren't sure charity is appropriate. Now Try: 15 Google Interview Questions That Will Make You Feel Stupid >>

