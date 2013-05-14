Two Charts Show How Depressing And Gloomy Things Have Gotten In France

Earlier we reported on a new Pew survey showing attitudes across Europe, which showed that fewer and fewer Europeans have a favourable view of the European Union, which has become a victim of the ongoing economic crisis.



The survey notes particularly the sad state of affairs in France, where a deep economic gloom is setting in.

These two charts from the report show how there’s been a total collapse in optimism in recent years in France (even in just the last year) and how the economy is looking more like that of a peripheral nation than a strong nation like Germany.

Pew

pew

