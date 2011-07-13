The Global Temper Tantrum: More People Are Taking Their Anger Out On Governments

Photo: AP

This is the age of indignation. Politics in the Western world are becoming more emotional—because our problems are so intractable.

Recently a Chilean friend of mine was at a bullfight in Barcelona, where a spectator threw a bottle at one of the picadors. The police duly arrested the bottle thrower. But as he was led away, the crowd began to boo the policemen and to chant “Libertad! Libertad!”Continue reading at Newsweek.>



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.