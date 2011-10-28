The Global Stock Market Rally Continues In Asia

Sam Ro
Korea Kospi Trader Asian

Photo: AP

The global risk-on trade seems to have some momentum as Asian markets spike again.Japan’s Nikkei is up 1.3%.

Korea’s Kospi is up 1.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 2.5%

The Shanghai Composite is up 1.7%.

The Dow surged 339 points during Thursday’s trading session on the tail of the bullish EU leaders summit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.