The smartphone market surpassed a billion shipments last year --  here are the vendors and platforms that are winning out

The global smartphone market is still growing at a steady pace as adoption in emerging markets ticks up swiftly.

In total, global smartphone shipments grew roughly 35% year-over-year (YoY) in the fourth quarter of 2014, culminating a year in which the market surpassed the 1 billion shipments milestone for the first time, according to BI Intelligence estimates.

As smartphone adoption rises worldwide, the major smartphone platform war continues to play out between Apple and Google, while Microsoft still aims to grow its small slice of total shipments.

On the vendor side, Samsung has tried to fend off pressure from low-cost vendors out of China while also succumbing to pressure from Apple on the high-end of the market.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we update our smartphone forecast to reflect stronger, steadier growth in the near term. We look at how the feature phone is faring as more and more consumers upgrade to their first smartphone, discuss the rise of India as the next high-growth market, and take a fresh look at how the platform and vendor wars are shaking out globally.

Here are a few key points about how smartphone shipments are performing and how they are influencing the global platform and vendor wars:

