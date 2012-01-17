The Global Risks You Need To Freak Out About In 2012

Photo: www.weforum.org

It’s time to freak out about a whole new batch of crises in 2012, now that we’ve made it through the worst of the Great Recession.The World Economic Forum names a new financial crisis among the biggest impact risk of the year. Equally worrying is the threat of a water or food crisis.



