The Global Risks You Need To Freak Out About In 2012

Photo: www.weforum.org
It’s time to freak out about a whole new batch of crises in 2012, now that we’ve made it through the worst of the Great Recession.The World Economic Forum names a new financial crisis among the biggest impact risk of the year. Equally worrying is the threat of a water or food crisis.
In past years the biggest impact risks involved the severity of the recession. But this year the biggest impact risks look forward to the next crisis
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.