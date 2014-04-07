The Global Renewable Energy Share Of Electricity Generation Has Grown Despite A Fall In Investment: Study

Getty

Renewable energy’s share of world electricity generation continued its steady climb with equities markets loving the sector last year despite a 14% drop in investments to USD 214.4 billion, according to a new report.

The investment fall of USD 35.1 billion was partly down to the falling cost of solar photovoltaic systems. The other main cause was policy uncertainty in many countries, an issue which also depressed investment in fossil fuel generation in 2013.

The Global Trends in Renewable Energy Investment 2014 report was produced by the Frankfurt School-UNEP Collaborating Centre for Climate and Sustainable Energy Finance, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Globally, renewables excluding large hydro accounted for 43.6% of newly installed generating capacity in 2013.

Were it not for renewables, world energy-related CO2 emissions would have been an estimated 1.2 gigatonnes higher in 2013.

This would have increased by about 12% the gap between where emissions are heading and where they need to be in 2020 if the world is to have a realistic prospect of staying under a two degree Centigrade temperature rise.

“A long-term shift in investment over the next few decades towards a cleaner energy portfolio is needed to avoid dangerous climate change, with the energy sector accounting for around two thirds of total greenhouse gas emissions,” said Achim Steiner, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UNEP.

“The fact that renewable energy is gaining a bigger share of overall generation globally is encouraging. To support this further, we must re-evaluate investment priorities, shift incentives, build capacity and improve governance structures.

“While some may point to the fact that overall investment in renewables fell in 2013, the drop masks the many positive signals of a dynamic market that is fast evolving and maturing.”

The report points to the end of a four-and-a-half year 78% decline in clean energy stocks, which bottomed out in July 2012 and then gained 54% in 2013.

This improvement took place as many companies in the solar and wind manufacturing chains moved back towards profitability after a painful period of over-capacity and corporate distress.

Large hydro-electric projects were another important area of investment with at least 20 GW of capacity estimated to have come on stream in 2013, equivalent to approximately USD 35 billion of investment.

Although investment in renewable energy capacity, including all hydro, in 2013 was once again below gross investment in fossil-fuel power, at US$227 billion compared to US$270 billion, it was roughly double the net figure for investment in fossil-fuel power excluding replacement plant.

The year marked a deepening involvement of long-term investors such as pension funds, insurance companies, wealth managers and private individuals in the equity and debt of wind and solar projects.

Part of their new engagement was through clean energy bonds which set a new record of USD 3.2 billion raised in 2013 as well as via new types of financing vehicles including North American ‘yield companies’ and real estate investment trusts.

The star performer among investment types in 2013 was public market equity-raising by renewable energy companies which jumped 201% to USD 11 billion.

This was the highest since 2010, spurred on by the rally in clean energy share prices and institutional investors’ appetite for funds offering solid yields.

Caption: Installed solar jumped 26%, from 31 Gigawatts in 2012 to a record 39 GW in 2013. Image: UNEP / BNEF

