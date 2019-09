Based on the work of Angus Madison and the latest IMF projections, this ultimate economic chart shows the global balance of production from 1 to 2050 (with a rather confusing timeline).



The big stories are the rise of the US and the decline and resurgence of China and India (via Chart Porn).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.