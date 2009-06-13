The Glitch Is Over, Trading Back On!

The computer glitch at the New York Stock Exchange that halted floor trading of more than 200 stocks around midday has been repaired, according the the Exchange.



“All NYSE Securities impacted by the earlier equipment changeover have recovered and all order flow has been restored except certain Preferred Issues that remain halted at this time,” the Exchange wrote in an email update.

Electronic trading continued while the floor trading was halted but it was unclear to many traders whether prices and DJIA levels were being accurately reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.