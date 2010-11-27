The Glif Store Is Open: Now You Can Buy An iPhone 4 Stand And Tripod Mount For $20

Photo: Glif

Glif, the cool new plastic stand / tripod mount for Apple’s iPhone 4, just opened its online shop for sales.The company is selling its plastic gadgets for $20, and hopes to have them shipping in time for Christmas, but can’t guarantee they’ll arrive in time.



Glif’s creators had hoped to raise $10,000 from Kickstarter to incubate their project; instead, they raised $137,000 from more than 5,000 backers — a huge success.

