The Glif Store Is Open: Now You Can Buy An iPhone 4 Stand And Tripod Mount For $20

Photo: Glif
Glif, the cool new plastic stand / tripod mount for Apple’s iPhone 4, just opened its online shop for sales.The company is selling its plastic gadgets for $20, and hopes to have them shipping in time for Christmas, but can’t guarantee they’ll arrive in time.
Glif’s creators had hoped to raise $10,000 from Kickstarter to incubate their project; instead, they raised $137,000 from more than 5,000 backers — a huge success.
It's an injection-moulded piece of plastic with a threaded piece of metal embedded in it for tripod mounting
It holds the iPhone 4 perfectly, so you can stand up your iPhone for watching videos or FaceTime chatting
Horizontally, you can use it to tripod-mount an iPhone 4 for shooting photos or video, or FaceTiming
