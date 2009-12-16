The Glenn Beck-Fox News-Talk Show Axis Of Gold

Glenn Beck has been taking heat for being sponsored by a gold company, while also warning about how the world’s going to hell, and how gold would be the best investment. Seems like a classic conflict of interest here.



Anyone who listens to conservative talk radio, or watches Fox News, knows that conservative yakkers are a great sales channel for gold. It’s all very conspiratorial and complicated.

From Muckety, here’s the Glenn Beck gold scandal in all its glory. (via JonhLothian.com)

