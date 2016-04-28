Engineers invented a computer mouse for people who can't use their hands

The GlassOuse is a bluetooth mouse that’s worn like glasses. Based on your head movements, it moves the cursor onscreen. You bite on a blue extension to click, and it can go a week without charging. Right now, it’s raising funds on IndieGogo, and it will retail for $299 when it’s available.

