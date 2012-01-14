The Glaringly Obvious Sign That Zynga's Investors Want It In On Gambling

Zynga’s shares shot up 5 per cent today after a slot machine company bought a Facebook poker game developer for $500 million.



That’s despite no other obvious news coming out for Zynga, outside of an additional hire from Electronic Arts late yesterday.

International Game Technology said it would buy Double Down Interactive, a Facebook app developer that makes a virtual casino game, for $500 million paid over three years. That company only has around 4.7 million users.

We’ve also reported before that there is talk at the Zynga office of getting into online gambling, though it’s still a curiosity at this point.

This is about as clear a signal as it gets.

