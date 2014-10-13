This $US2,000 'Glamburger' Is The Most Expensive In The World, And It Comes With A Gold Leaf

Looking to spend a couple of thousand dollars on your next meal? Look no further than the “Glamburger,” a hamburger that will set you back nearly two thousand bucks.

ABC reports the burger is the “most expensive serving of meat on a bun” and it’s sold in London.

But this isn’t just any old Big Mac. The Glamburger is made with venison from New Zealand and Kobe beef, topped with Iranian saffron ($250/oz), white truffle from Italy ($1500/lb) and the most expensive, Beluga caviar from Russia ($3000/lb). It’s topped with a 24-karat gold leaf.

The burger also carries about 2600 calories. Glam, indeed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.