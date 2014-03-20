Hollywood Is Turning 'The Giver' Into A Movie, Here's The First Trailer

We’ve been waiting for this for a long time.

Hollywood is turning Lois Lowry’s 1993 best-selling novel “The Giver” into a movie. The Weinstein Company released the first trailer for the film today. As far as young adult adaptations go, we’re pretty excited.

The film has a huge cast ranging from Meryl Streep and Jeff Bridges to Alexander Skarsgard (“True Blood”), Katie Holmes, and Taylor Swift.

Brenton Thwaites, who will be in this summer’s live-action “Maleficent” adaptation, will star as the lead.

While we’ve seen a lot of trailers for other young adult adaptations like upcoming “Divergent,” and more recently, “The Maze Runner,” Lowry’s “The Giver” is pretty well known, if not mandatory school reading growing up.

Here’s the official synopsis from The Weinstein Company:

“The haunting story of THE GIVER centres on Jonas, who lives in a seemingly ideal, if colorless, world of conformity and contentment. Not until he is given his life assignment as the Receiver of Memory does he begin to understand the dark, complex secrets behind his fragile community.”

“The Giver” is in theatres August 15.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The film teases a website, Destiny.org, but it doesn’t seem to be working right now.

Here’s another photo from the film:

Katie Holmes tweeted out a photo from the set back in October.

