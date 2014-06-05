New Trailer For Best-Selling Novel 'The Giver' Shows An Eerie World Without Colour

A new trailer for best-selling novel “The Giver” is out and it looks more true to the book than the first trailer we watched a few months ago.

The 1993 young-adult novel from Lois Lowry showcases a dystopian world devoid of colour where everyone is given a specific role to play.

One day a one young boy, Jonas (Brenton Thwaites), meets The Giver (Jeff Bridges), a man in charge of the community’s memories. Soon afterward he slowly starts seeing the world as it really is.

Fans of the novel may have been bummed the first trailer showed a world in colour since the world is seen in black and white through the main character’s eyes for a period of the book.

This second trailer for The Weinstein Company movie stays true to that showing Jonas as he starts to see the world in colour.

It looks pretty cool.

Thwaites and Bridges star alongside Meryl Streep, Katie Holmes, and Alexander Skarsgard.

“The Giver” is due out in theatres August 15.

Check out the trailer below:

