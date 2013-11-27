Snapchat CEO's Model Girlfriend Is Pretty Much Always Topless In Photos

So, you know how people always called Snapchat an app for sexting when it first came out? The idea was that you could send a naked photo of yourself, and it would destruct seconds after opening, so, no harm, no foul.

Well, we’re thinking the current girlfriend of Snapchat’s CEO was probably perplexed by this idea. We’re thinking that she thought to herself, get rid of the naked photos? Why would I do that?

And the reason we’re thinking that is that her Facebook and Instagram accounts are loaded with topless photos of herself.

Sam Biddle at Valleywag first discovered the accounts of Lucinda Aragon (great name, sounds like it’s out of Game of Thrones).

Aragon is a model, and will be appearing on ABC’s hit show the Bachelor this year. We’re guessing she didn’t make it far on the show because she’s now dating Evan Spiegel, the CEO and co-founder of Snapchat, the app that turned down a $US3 billion buyout offer from Facebook.

We really don’t have a lot to say about her. The only thing that stands out (other than her love of Burning Man and hatred of clothes) is that this is somewhat unusual for the CEO of a company with a rising public stature like Snapchat. Which is pretty cool. Good for Spiegel, screw the ninnies and gawkers.

Here are some tweets about her boyfriend, Spiegel:

Last night my boyfriend spit on my best friend. It was after a contest to see who could finished an entire bottle of wine faster. #nuffsaid

— Lucinda Aragon (@lucyaragon) November 8, 2013

My boyfriend @evanspiegel has more twitter followers than me. What is happening to the world?! #fml

— Lucinda Aragon (@lucyaragon) November 17, 2013