Meet the girl who turned kissing into an art

While many might claim that kissing is an art form they have mastered, one girl is actually turning her kisses into art. Commercial art.

One night, before going out, Natalie Irish applied lipstick, then blotted her lips on a tissue. Upon seeing the colour smudged across the fabric, she realised that lipstick could be used instead of paint, and her lips instead of a paintbrush.

Ever since then, Irish has been making incredible, life-like portraits with nothing but lipstick and her lips.

“Instead of using paint and a brush, I put lipstick on my mouth and kiss the canvas to paint my pictures,” she told CNN.

Irish was diagnosed with a very serious case of Type 1 diabetes when she was 18, and said that her art often helps her forget about it.

“I’m not going to let some stupid, rotten pancreas stop me from doing what I want to do… even if what I want to do right now is make out with canvas,” she said.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.