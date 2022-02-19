Here’s where you may recognize the cast of HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’ from

- Julian Fellowes’ HBO period drama “The Gilded Age” premiered on January 24.
- The ensemble cast features acclaimed stage performers, TV actors, and movie stars.
- Insider created a guide to the main cast members’ past work.
Leading up to the performance, the 69-year-old has earned coveted awards for her performances in a wide variety of productions.
The Emmy winner is known for her TV roles on “The Good Wife” and its spinoff series “The Good Fight.” She’s also appeared in “Cybill,” “Frasier,” and “The Big Bang Theory.”
Baranski’s film credits include “The Birdcage,” “Chicago,” and “Mamma Mia,” among many others.
Also a highly-regarded stage actress, she’s won two Tony Awards for her performances in “The Real Thing” and “Rumors.”
Without the corset and wig, you’ll likely recognize the 55-year-old as successful lawyer Miranda Hobbes in the “Sex and the City” series, the two “Sex and the City” movies, and the HBO revival, “And Just Like That.” Nixon won a Primetime Emmy, among other awards, for her role on the original series.
She’s also made a name for herself in theater, scoring Tony Awards for her performances in “Rabbit Hole” and “The Little Foxes.”
Outside of her acting career, the Manhattanite ran in New York’s 2018 gubernatorial election but ultimately lost to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The HBO series marks Jacobson’s TV debut. The 30-year-old previously attended the Yale School of Drama and appeared in stage productions of “Member of the Wedding” and “Romeo & Juliet.”
Her mother, Meryl Streep, is an Oscar-winning actress.
You may recognize the 41-year-old from her roles in shows such as “The Leftovers,” “Fargo,” and “The Sinner.” She’s also appeared in films including “Gone Girl,” “The Post,” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”
Off-camera, Coon has received a Tony nomination for her performance in the Broadway revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”
Before the 41-year-old landed his role in “The Gilded Age,” he appeared in the HBO miniseries “The Plot Against America,” based on the Philip Roth novel of the same name. He’s also been cast in other TV series such as “The Mist,” “Homeland,” and “Pearson.”
Spector has appeared alongside his wife Rebecca Hall in films including “Christine” and “Permission.” And like so many other “Gilded Age” cast members, Spector has performed on Broadway, landing roles in “A View From the Bridge,” “Harvey,” and “Machinal.”
Before McDonald signed onto Fellowes’ series, the 51-year-old had already made Broadway history with six Tony wins, breaking the record for most acting performance awards, and becoming the first person to win awards in all of the performance categories.
The actress has also had roles in “Private Practice,” “The Good Wife,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “The Good Fight.”
The 58-year-old Tony-nominated actor is a trained theater performer, having appeared in Broadway productions such as “Julius Caesar,” “A Time to Kill,” “Jitney,” “Carousel,” and “King Lear.”
On-screen, he recently played Chief Carter in the Emmy-winning HBO drama series “Mare of Easttown.” His other credits include “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Bourne Legacy,” and “For Life.”
Broadway fans may have seen Benton in “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” or “Hamilton.”
The 30-year-old also had a role in the TV show “UnREAL” before joining the “Gilded Age” cast.
Outside of her role as the Upper East Side’s definitive decider of who’s in and who’s out, the 62-year-old is famous for her on-stage performances. She’s been nominated for five Tony Awards, winning two of them for her runs in “Passion” and “The King and I.”
Murphy has also appeared on-screen in films such as “Star Trek: Insurrection” and “Spider-Man 2,” in addition to voicing Mother Gothel in the Disney animated movie “Tangled.”
More recently, she’s played the headmistress in HBO’s revival of “Gossip Girl” and joined the cast of Netflix’s “Inventing Anna.”
However, those well-versed in the theater world have likely heard of the 45-year-old actress long before she popped up in Fellowes’ series. She’s been nominated for seven Tonys, winning best actress in a musical for her performance in “The King and I.”
O’Hara’s other screen credits include the TV shows “13 Reasons Why” and “The Accidental Wolf.”
Before Jones joined the “Gilded Age” cast, he was involved in another Fellowes-created project: the “Downton Abbey” movie. In the film, the 71-year-old Brit’s role was a far cry from a servant; He played King George V.
Along with his extensive Broadway credits, Jones is known for his roles in the film “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” and the TV series “Brideshead Revisited.”
Audiences may have seen the 41-year-old stage actor in shows such as “Upstairs Downstairs” and “World Without End.”
He’s also been cast in a number of Jane Austen adaptations, including Iain B. MacDonald’s “Mansfield Park” and Jim O’Hanlon’s “Emma.”
Outside of “The Gilded Age,” the-51-year-old Broadway star has earned two Tony Awards for her performances in “Noises Off” and “Promises, Promises.”
Her TV credits include “I Hate My Teenage Daughter,” “The Michael J. Fox Show,” “Bloodline,” and “Brockmire.”
The 32-year-old has previously appeared in films such as “Billionaire Boys Club,” “Celeste,” “In Like Flynn,” and “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions.”
His TV credits include “The 100” and “Showmance.”
The 28-year-old has previously landed roles in TV shows such as “Doctor Thorne,” “Poldark,” and “Total Control.” Movie-goers may have also seen his brief appearance as a private in Christopher Nolan’s film “Dunkirk.”
Before the 27-year-old played the Russell heiress, she established herself as a sweetheart of the horror genre, with roles in “American Horror Story,” “The Final Girls,” “Wicked City,” and “The Nun.”
Farmiga has also starred in “The Bling Ring” and “6 Years.”
The 58-year-old Juilliard graduate has been in films such as “Basic Instinct” and “Sliding Doors,” along with TV shows including “Big Love,” “Criminal Minds,” and, more recently, “Mrs. America.”
Outside of the HBO series, the 61-year-old was cast as Garrett Walker in “House of Cards” and Gideon Goddard in “Mr. Robot.” Gill is also set to portray Elizabeth Holmes’ father in the forthcoming series “The Dropout.”
Similar to many of her costars, the 62-year-old actress is a trained stage actor. She’s received three Tony nominations for her performances in “Life x 3,” “Death of a Salesman,” and “Cabaret.”
Recently, Emond has played presidential aide Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven on HBO’s “Succession.” She’s also appeared in “Law & Order,” “Gossip Girl,” and “Julie and Julia.”
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
The surprising real-life age differences between 14 famous movie pairs