The German Grand Prix has been cancelled for the first time in more than half a century

F1 Grand Prix. Photo: Getty Images

For the first time since 1960, the German Grand Prix will not be a part of the F1 motorsport calendar because a suitable venue could not be decided upon.

A short statement from the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) said failed negotiations between the organising body and commercial rights holder meant this year’s race has been cancelled.

“The German Grand Prix has been withdrawn as the CRH and promoter did not reach agreement,” the FIA said.

In recent seasons, the German race has been contested alternatively at the Hockenheim and Nurburgring tracks but this year’s venue was never officially secured, with managing director of Hockenheim Georg Seiler saying Thursday that it was too late to organise it now.

“The time in which to organise a race has expired, otherwise the quality of the event would have suffered,” he told German newspaper Bild.

Despite the confusion, Seiler said Hockenheim plans to host the 2016 and 2018 German Grand Prix.

The revised 2015 Formula 1 calendar now features 19 races, with a three week gap between the British and Hungarian Grand Prix in July, and another four-week gap until the beginning of the Belgian Grand Prix on August 23.

Here are the revised dates:

