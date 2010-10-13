Eighteen Hedge Fund Managers Are So Scared The World Is Doomed, They Wrote A Book About It

A large number of high profile hedge fund managers recently told the world the government is screwing up and the economy is doomed.



In case you’ve lost track of all of them, too, a startling low-ball estimate of the number of hedge fund managers scared pantless right now: 18.

That’s the number of financial professionals listed as co-authors on a new book dedicated to the administration that they collectively believe is running the world’s economy into the ground.

They call their tome, “The Gathering Storm,” (first brought to our attention by City AM).

It’s end of the world book party is being celebrated at a trendy club tonight.

Here’s what they write on the invite:

A bunch of leading hedge fund managers has just published a collection of essays looking at the serious possibility that the recent financial unpleasantness was just an amuse-bouche for the main event – the really ghastly crash that awaits us all when governments start debasing the currency, when stock and bond markets go into extreme meltdown, when sovereigns themselves go belly-up.

Read their invite by clicking here.

The collection of thoughts was collected by Trafalgar Asset Management’s Lee Robinson, who found 17 other financiers who agree with him.

Among the authors of the new book, “The Gathering Storm,” are:

Trafalgar Asset Management’s Lee Robinson

Avenue Capital’s Marc Lasry

SocGen’s global strategist, Albert Edwards

Oaktree Capital Management’s Howard Marks

John Mauldin, the author of the “Thoughts from the Frontline” newsletter

Kolonna Asset Management’s Patrick L Young

Arbuthnot Securities chief strategist James Ferguson

QB Asset Management co-founders Lee Quaintance and Paul Brodsky

SEB’s Thomas Thygesen

Monument’s Stephen Lewis

UBS’s Andy Lees

SocGen’s Dylan Grice

Wall Street Access’ Tom Burnett

