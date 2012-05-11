Journey To The Gates Of The Arctic

Photo: The Edge of Earth
Brothers Eric and Justin Dennis wanted to venture where few had gone before — so they settled on the Gates of the Arctic National Park in Alaska.There are no roads, man-made paths or people. The only way to get there is a private plane.
The Dennis brothers waded through freezing water and hiked through foliage in the tundra to finally arrive at the “most beautiful place they’d ever seen.”
The duo filmed a documentary about their adventure, called “The Edge of Earth,” and posted it on Vimeo.
The river is too shallow for kayaking so they're stuck walking through the water and pushing the boat.
The brothers are wet and freezing — they brought only sandals to wear and it's about 50 degrees and wet.
Finally they stumble on an animal-made path their push plane pilot told them about and the journey gets easier.
Because they are so far north, the sun only dips slightly below the horizon and it's never fully dark.
At 12:30 a.m., the brothers finally reach the peaks. They're sick and exhausted but say it's worth it.
These are the Arrigetch peaks, which the brothers say are totally different from the Rocky Mountains or anywhere else they've been.
Part of what made the region so special is that it was so untouched by man, Eric says. He says it's the most beautiful place he's ever been.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.