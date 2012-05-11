Journey To The Gates Of The Arctic

Photo: The Edge of Earth

Brothers Eric and Justin Dennis wanted to venture where few had gone before — so they settled on the Gates of the Arctic National Park in Alaska.There are no roads, man-made paths or people. The only way to get there is a private plane.



The Dennis brothers waded through freezing water and hiked through foliage in the tundra to finally arrive at the “most beautiful place they’d ever seen.”

The duo filmed a documentary about their adventure, called “The Edge of Earth,” and posted it on Vimeo.

