The Gatecrasher Who Attacked Liam Knight Will Spend A Minimum 8 Years In Jail

The teenager responsible for the gruesome gatecrashing assault on Liam Knight, which saw a 3 metre metal pole spear his skull, has been sentenced to 12 years and 6 months in prison, with a non parole period of 8 years.

The attacker was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in the Sydney District Court yesterday.

“It has been really long difficult part of my life but I am looking forward to moving on,” Knight said outside the court room. “I really want to focus on starting The White Knight foundation and make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

The incident, in which occurred on Sydney’s northern beaches in January 2013, has left Knight with permanent brain damage and epileptic seizures.

The offender which be placed in juvenile detention until March 2017 before he will be moved to an adult prison on his 21st birthday.

Since the attack Liam and his support network have set up a foundation to support victims of crime and raise awareness about youth violence called The White Knight Foundation.

The organisation has already signed on Wallabies captain Michael Hooper, and media personality Karl Stefanovic as ambassadors.

