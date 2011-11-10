The Gap Really Wants To Piss Off Its Employees This Thanksgiving

Photo: Ian Muir via Flickr

Think twice before applying for a part-time holiday gig at the Gap this year.In an effort to pump up its sales leading into Black Friday, the retailer announced it will open nearly 1,000 stores on Thanksgiving day.



That includes the company’s sister brands like Old Navy, which will see 80 per cent of its stores open Thanksgiving day in major cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, and Banana Republic, which will open doors at 50 of its locations on Thursday.

Old Navy president Tom Wyatt called the early openings a “welcome excursion” for consumers looking to take a break from dry turkey and small talk around the family dinner table.

“This is a win-win for our brand and our shoppers alike,” he said.

It’s also a lose-lose for the employees who will have to don their skinny jeans and sneakers and spend the day picking up after swarms of dealhounds getting a head start on Black Friday.

Speaking of getting a head start, Gap launched an online campaign using social media to feed store deals and opening information to consumers who sign up.

The company is also offering a mobile shopping app for smartphone users looking to scrounge up deals in advance. Gap Mobile4U delivers offers and promotions for the Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy for Visa card users.

If you plan on ducking out of Thanksgiving dinner a bit earlier this year to get your Gap on, just remember to treat the sales reps with an extra dose of kindness. Looks like they won’t have much to be grateful for.

