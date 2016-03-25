A NYC restaurant reinvented the s'more -- and it's incredible

The Gander, located in New York City’s Flatiron District, is reinventing the best campfire snack of all time — the s’more.
Instead of a messy sandwich, The Gander’s s’more is piled high with multiple layers of graham cracker cake, homemade marshmallows, and chocolate sauce.
The deconstructed dessert is served with a spoon, but it’s still finger-licking good.
Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Ben Nigh
