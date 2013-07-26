Hip-Hop Star 'The Game' Sued Over Alleged Instagram Rant

Rapper The Game’s former babysitter has sued him for allegedly defaming her on Instragram, The Hollywood Reporter reported.



The Game’s ex-babysitter Karen Monroe says the rapper publicly complained about her using an Instagram account with the handle @handsomemurdere.

“She was BUSTED having sex with her then boyfriend and leaving a used condom & the wrapper in my daughter’s room!!!” The Game allegedly wrote underneath a photo of Monroe, clearly identifying her by name. Read the full rant attributed to him here.

The Game has more than a million followers on Instagram.

Monroe claims she lost her ability to work in the industry and has experienced depression as a result of The Game’s alleged Instagram insults, according to the Hollywood reporter. The lawsuit also says she got death threats.

While Courtney Love has been sued for Twitter comments, The Game’s defamation suit might be a first for Instagram. If Monroe wins her suit, this case could serve as a model for future defamation cases involving the popular photo site.

