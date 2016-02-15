The 'Game of Thrones' season 6 teaser trailer has leaked online

Photo: Courtesy of HBO.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones.”

The highly-anticipated teaser trailer for “Game of Thrones” season six has leaked online hours ahead of its scheduled debut. The first teaser was expected to premiere at 8:59 p.m. EST on February 14.

The newly-released teaser glosses over the cast of familiar faces, dead inside the temple of the Many-Faced God.

What does this mean for the cast? At the end of season 5, most of them were left in disarray.

Jon Snow was left to die after his Night’s Watch brothers stabbed him in brutal mutiny. Daenerys Targaryen had jumped on her dragon’s back and flown away from her queendom in Meereen only to land in the middle of a Dothraki army. Cersei and Margaery are in the midst of a power struggle with the Faith Militant and High Sparrow, while Arya trains as a deadly assassin in Braavos. And then there’s Bran Stark who’s training with Bloodraven to learn the magical powers of greensight.

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO April 24. Check out the teaser below.

