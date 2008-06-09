Goldman (GS): We See $150 Oil This Summer, Too

Goldman Sachs (GS) has been leading the charge on how sky-high oil prices will be going sky-higher. The bank’s recent predictions of $150-200 oil in 6-24 months and $141 oil by the second half of the year were originally called reckless, but today seem pedestrian. Morgan Stanley (MS) beat Goldman to the punch on “Oil to $150 in a month!”, however, so Goldman’s Jeffrey Currie now looks like he’s playing copycat (Reuters):



“I would suggest that the likelihood of that happening sooner has increased tremendously … sometime in summer.”

To be honest, if oil hit $150 this week, we’re not sure anyone would be surprised. Which sets the table for a nice pullback…

See Also:

Goldman Oil Bull Speaks: Yes, Oil Still Going to $150-$200 A Barrel, Gas to $4-$6 (XOM)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.